News / Cities / Mumbai News / TISS administration warns students against protests on January 22

TISS administration warns students against protests on January 22

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 20, 2024 07:40 AM IST

TISS administration warns students against organizing protests on January 22, stating that any such protest will be considered unauthorized activity.

MUMBAI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) administration has issued a warning to its students, cautioning them not to organise any protests on January 22. The notice, issued by the officiating registrar on January 18, states that any such protest will be considered unauthorised activity.

The notice specifically mentions, “It has been brought to the notice of the institute that a few students are planning to organise protests on the old or new campus of TISS, Mumbai, against the event of Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratishthan on January 22.”

The administration further advised students not to engage in any unauthorised activities. “We also strictly warn students not to participate in any such activities or demonstrations, failing which the law-enforcing agency will take necessary action against those students found engaging in such activities,” the notice further added.

Meanwhile, students’ organizations from the institute claim that there is no such protest planned by any of the organisations on campus. “We are also shocked why the institute has issued such notice,” said a student.

