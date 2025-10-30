TMC intensifies drive to recover ₹250 crore water dues

THANE: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday intensified the drive to recover pending water bills amounting to nearly ₹250 crore. Water supply to the houses of defaulters will be disconnected, and those who reconnect illegally will be prosecuted, officials from TMC said.

TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed the water supply department to ensure complete recovery of both outstanding and current dues within the ongoing financial year. The department has also been instructed to review progress every Monday, with disciplinary action proposed against officers who fail to submit timely reports.

According to TMC data, of the ₹250 crore outstanding, ₹92.28 crore are long-pending arrears, while ₹157.80 crore are current-year dues. Since April 2025, the civic body has collected ₹43 crore dues— around 18% of the total recoverable amount. Officials said a recovery campaign has been rolled out across all ward committees, urging residents to clear dues and cooperate with the civic administration. Water connections of chronic defaulters have already begun to be disconnected.

At a review meeting held on Tuesday at the TMC headquarters, attended by executive and assistant engineers as well as meter readers, assistant city engineer Vinod Pawar said the drive has been intensified. “We are not only disconnecting water lines but also seizing motor pumps and sealing meter rooms in all wards,” he said.

In 2024–25, the civic body collected ₹148.95 crore in water bills — ₹15 crore more than in 2023–24 — but the administration aims for full recovery this year.