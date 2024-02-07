Toilet raiders at CSMT station; 62 fixtures stolen in 3 days

Mumbai: The toilets at the UNESCO World Heritage site of CSMT railway station have become a favourite joint for thieves. Between February 3-6, more than 62 items, namely fixtures inside toilet blocks have been stolen. Even the Indian Railway’s first odourless toilet block at CSMT fell victim to the raids, forcing authorities to shut it down within a month of its opening. HT Image

Sources reveal that the thieves stole various fixtures from three different toilets on the Main and Suburban lines of CSMT station in three days. “There are 62 such items that have been stolen or damaged that include taps, jet sprays, bib and stop cocks, traps and spray holders. Even the seats have been damaged,” said a CR official.

On February 3, 19 fixtures were stolen, 5 items on February 5, and 38 items alone on February 6 from the three toilet blocks. CR officials suspect the thefts occurred at night or during peak hours, when commuters may not have noticed the criminal activity.

For men, the affected toilets include 77 urinals, 22 lavatories, four for divyangjan, and one bathroom. Women’s facilities comprise one urinal, six lavatories, two for divyangjan, and one bathroom. This also includes the recently inaugurated AC toilet block on the main concourse area opposite platforms 5-6 on the suburban line.

“We understand that it has deprived common people of using these toilet blocks as it has been shut temporarily. However, we are soon going to appoint a private organisation that has agreed to maintain them under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). An MoU would also be signed and expected to reopen within 10 days,” said another CR official.

The CSMT station caters to 5-7 lakh passengers including those taking the daily suburban trains on the Main and Harbour lines connecting Karjat, Kasara, Panvel, and Goregaon stations from CSMT.