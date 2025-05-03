Toll waiver for EVs on Bandra-Worli Sea Link too

Mumbai: Days after announcing that electric vehicles (EVs) will not be charged a toll on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or Atal Setu, the Maharashtra government has decided to add the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) to the waiver list, too, as part of its new EV policy. A late afternoon photo of the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Of the 60,000 vehicles that use the sea link every day, around 8% are EVs, according to officials. While cars and jeeps are charged ₹100 as a one-way toll on the sea link, buses have to pay ₹160 and commercial vehicles ₹210.

“After we exempted EVs from toll on the key expressways, there was a demand for an exemption on the BWSL too. It has been in-principle approved by the government and announcement is expected to be made soon,” said an officer from the state transport department, who requested anonymity as they aren’t authorised to speak to the media.

The toll waiver is expected to cost the state exchequer ₹3,000 crore over five years. “The state government is expected to bear the burden of ₹3000 crore for five years against the waiver announced to promote the use and manufacturing of the EVs,” said the officer.

The Maharashtra government is expected to issue an official notification regarding the toll waiver next week. It will also appoint a steering committee under the chairmanship of chief secretary to implement the EV policy soon. “Once the steering committee is appointed, it will take a call on waiver to the EV vehicles on BWSL,” added the officer.

The Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, approved by the state cabinet on April 29, aims to promote EV adoption, reduce carbon emissions, and establish Maharashtra as a leading EV manufacturing hub.

The policy includes incentives such as subsidies on the base prices of EVs, exemption of motor vehicle tax, and toll waivers. Apart from the 100% toll waiver on the aforementioned expressways and bridges, the state government has also announced a 50% toll discount for EVs plying on other roads managed by the public works department, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.