Gadchiroli: Dreaded Naxalite Nangsu Tumreti alias Giridhar, who has more than 170 cases registered against his name and a bounty of ₹25 lakh on his head, surrendered along with his wife Sangita in Gadchiroli district on Saturday in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Top Gadchiroli Naxalite Giridhar, wife surrender in presence of Fadnavis

Giridhar, who was the chief of Gadchiroli Divisional Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) and a member of the Dandakaranya Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), was involved in several violent activities, including attacks on security forces, along with his wife.

His wife Sangeeta Usendi alias Lalita has 17 cases against her name and a bounty of ₹16 lakh on her head.

Giridhar joined the then Peoples War Group of CPI (ML) about 28 years ago and was appointed divisional secretary of the Gadchiroli Committee of CPI (Maoist) following the arrest of Narmada Akka four years ago near Chandrapur.

Fadnavis expressed pleasure that Maoists are giving up violence to join mainstream life under the rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres. He stated that the state government is committed to eliminating ultra-leftists from the district and has initiated several development activities, including iron ore mining and the establishment of a large steel plant near Ashti. “Such activities will provide numerous job opportunities to unemployed youths in the district, preventing them from being misled by left-wing extremists,” he said.

Fadnavis also presented Giridhar with a copy of the Constitution, hoping that he would follow it henceforth and refrain from activities that violate the laws of the country.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal informed that Giridhar and his wife Sangita would receive all the benefits of the government’s surrender policy. The district police regularly interact with locals to inform them about various welfare schemes for tribals. They also engage in dialogues with the relatives of Maoists to encourage surrender and inform them about the state’s surrender policy and its benefits, Neelotpal added.