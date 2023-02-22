'Touched private parts...': Sapna Gill alleges molestation in Prithvi Shaw brawl

Sapna Gill, the social media influencer arrested for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car and manhandling him, on Tuesday accused the latter and his friends of sexually assaulting her. Reiterating that she didn’t request selfies with the cricketer, she rejected all allegations against her. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sapna said that they didn’t ‘attack anyone or ask for money’.

ANI quoted her in a statement, "We didn't beat anyone, nor did we ask for money…or selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video…they were beating my friend."

According to ANI, the application filed by Sapna's advocate Kaashif Ali Khan on Monday stated that Shaw ‘outraged her modesty’ in a public place and attacked her with a ‘deadly weapon’. She claimed that her private parts were touched and she was hit with a baseball by one or two people while trying to rescue her friend.

"I went there and stopped them. My friend tried to make a video to show the proof. They beat me with a baseball after I tried to save my friend. One or two people hit me and touched my private parts, and even slapped me," she told ANI.

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai’s Santacruz in the early hours of Wednesday, following an argument with the influencer and her friend Shobit Thakur after the batsman reportedly refused to click more selfies with them.

The Oshiwara Police arrested Gill on Thursday and booked seven others for allegedly trying to intimidate Shaw and threatening to implicate him in a false case. She was produced before the Andheri court on Friday which sent her to police custody till Monday. Sapna and three other accused in the case were granted bail by a Mumbai court which rejected the police plea seeking extension of their remand by four days on the ground they needed more time to recover the baseball bat and the vehicle used in the alleged crime.

"A criminal complaint has been registered against Prithvi Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh and others (not known to complainant) for illegal acts of molesting and outraging the modesty of Sapna Gill under sections 34, 120b, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509 of IPC, "Sapna’s lawyer told ANI.

