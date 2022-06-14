TPR jumps to 15.5% in city
Mumbai The city’s daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) jumped to 15.58% on Tuesday from 11.61% reported the previous day as Mumbai recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths.
The state is inching towards 3,000 cases and reported 2,956 fresh infections on Tuesday and four deaths. The last time Maharashtra reported four deaths were on April 26.
As on Tuesday, there are 11,813 active cases in the city and the rate of hospitalisation is 1.73%. Also, 1,649 or 96% out of the 1,724 fresh infections reported are asymptomatic.
The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 % as 1,240 patients recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours.
Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said the actual infections are higher than the official figures. “Those who have fever, cough or cold are hiding in the houses and using self-test kits. Those testing positive through these self-test kits are not revealing their result to the authorities,” said Dr Shaikh. He said that it’s time for BMC to undertake door-to-door drives to identify the infected people and isolate them.
The total number of cases till date has now reached 79,15,418, while the deaths have reached 1,47,875.
The active cases have now reached 18,267, with Mumbai leading with 11,813 followed by Thane with 3,403 and Pune with 1,246 cases.
The death toll has now reached 1,47,875 with Pune again leading with 20,545 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,575 patients and Thane with 11,919.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
