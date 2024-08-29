Traffic advisory issued in BKC ahead of Global Fintech Fest 2024

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory for motorists on Wednesday afternoon about restrictions due to the Global Fintech Fest 2024 scheduled to be held at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from August 28 to August 30. HT Image

The traffic police have advised motorists to take alternate routes like SV Road, JVLR, SCLR and Eastern Freeway to reach their destinations. However, before the notification was issued, traffic had already been disrupted.

Many motorists had already taken to social media to express their irritation due to traffic problems and delays of over two hours to reach their destination which would normally take them 10 minutes. The advisory issued by traffic police stated, “Due to a very important event being organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from 28h August to 30 August, heavy vehicular movement is expected in BKC from 9 am to 8 pm.”

A commuter, Ajay Punjabi, posted a photo on X showing the traffic jam from Kalina towards Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Another commuter, Vinay Vora, said it took him three hours and 30 minutes to travel from Vikhroli to BKC and questioned the MTP why they permit such events if they cannot manage the traffic.

When contacted, the officers of MTP stated that there was no traffic jam reported and that the traffic was moving at a snail’s pace.