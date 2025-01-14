Traffic diversions announced in Kharghar for PM Modi's visit

Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police have implemented significant traffic diversions in Kharghar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on January 15 to inaugurate the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple at Sector 23. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple at Sector 23.(PMO)

“On January 15, some roads in Kharghar will be closed to vehicles, and certain areas will be designated as 'No Parking.' Therefore, the traffic department has urged citizens to use alternative routes,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

According to the official notification, several routes will be restricted to VIP vehicles, police vehicles, emergency services, and those attending the event. These include both lanes of the road from Ove Gaon Police Chowki to J. Kumar Circle, the road from Gurudwara Chowk to J. Kumar Circle via B.D. Somani School, and the road between Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 2 of the ISKCON temple. All other vehicles will be prohibited from entering these routes.

Alternative routes

To ensure minimal inconvenience to commuters, the traffic department has outlined the following alternate routes:

- Vehicles travelling from Prashant Corner to Ove Gaon Police Chowki and from Ove Gaon Chowk to J. Kumar Circle can turn right near Prashant Corner to reach their destination.

- Those heading from Shilp Chowk to J. Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki can turn right or left at Green Heritage Chowk.

- Vehicles coming from Gramvikas Bhavan via Green Heritage Chowk can turn left and proceed towards J. Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki via B.D. Somani School.

- From Central Park Metro Station, vehicles heading to J. Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki can turn right at Gramvikas Bhavan.

- Vehicles travelling from Ove Gaon Chowk to Gurudwara and J. Kumar Circle can proceed from Gurudwara to Gramvikas Bhavan and turn left.

- Those going from Gramvikas Bhavan to Gurudwara and J. Kumar Circle can turn right at Ove Gaon Chowk.

- Vehicles heading from Vinayak Sheth Chowk to B.D. Somani School and J. Kumar Circle can turn right at Somani School.

No parking zones

To further manage traffic, the following areas will be designated as No Parking zones:

- Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk, to Gramvikas Bhavan, to Gurudwara, to Ove Gaon Chowk, and to Ove Gaon Police Chowki.

- Ove Gaon Police Chowki to Ove Cricket Ground (Helipad), Corporate Central Park, Sector 29, to the event venue, to Bhagwati Green Cut, and to ISKCON Temple Gate No. 1.

- Gramvikas Bhavan to Green Heritage and Central Park Metro Station.

- Both lanes from J. Kumar Circle to Green Heritage.

“Fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, ambulances, and all vehicles related to essential services are exempt from these restrictions. We urge citizens to cooperate with the directions and follow the alternate routes,” Kakade added.