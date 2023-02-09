Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Traffic diversions for PM’s visit to Mumbai on Friday

Traffic diversions for PM’s visit to Mumbai on Friday

mumbai news
Updated on Feb 09, 2023 09:58 PM IST

The traffic police have also announced some diversions in view of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

Mumbai: Traffic on Western Express Highway near Gundavali Metro Station after the arrival of PM Narendra Modi at Andheri on Thursday (HT Photo/Vijay Bate)
ByHT Correspondent

MUMBAI: Traffic on Eastern Freeway from P D’Mello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road and roads leading to these localities around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) shall be regulated and controlled from 2.45pm to 4.50pm on February 10, the Mumbai traffic police said in a statement on Thursday citing a function organised by the Central railway on Friday.

The traffic police also announced some diversions in view of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

Diversions

Vehicles from CSMT junction going to Chembur through Eastern Freeway shall proceed through DN Road towards Sir JJ flyover to Dadar, Matunga and towards Chembur using Eastern Express Highway

Vehicles from Churchgate railway station going towards Chembur through Eastern Freeway shall proceed through V Nariman Road towards CTO Junction and from there towards Hazarimal Somani Marg, CSMT Junction, Sir JJ flyover, Dadar, Matunga and proceed towards Chembur using Eastern Express Highway

Vehicles from Cuffe Parade, Navy Nagar will be routed from Nathalal Parekh Marg towards Badhwar Park junction, Bhosle Marg, Mantralaya-Godrej junction, Dr Ambedkar Junction, CTO junction, Hazarimal Somani Marg, CSMT Junction and will proceed towards Dadar using Sir JJ flyover.

Vehicles going towards CSMT, Colaba and Churchgate through Eastern Freeway will be allowed to proceed through Mankhurd - Chembur- Chedda Naagar by using Eastern Express Highway and further using Sir JJ flyover.

Thursday, February 09, 2023
