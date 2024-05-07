 Traffic police penalise 9,658 vehicle owners for parking near bus stops | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Traffic police penalise 9,658 vehicle owners for parking near bus stops

ByMegha Sood
May 07, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Mumbai traffic police e-challaned 9,658 motorists, collected ₹10.21 lakh fines in 10-day drive against illegal parking at bus stops.

HT Image
HT Image

The special drive, conducted from April 24 to May 5, was initiated following several complaints from residents who encountered difficulties while alighting or boarding BEST buses. Students, senior citizens, and differently-abled passengers were particularly affected, according to the traffic police.

“We observed that vehicles parked at bus stops were obstructing buses and leaving them with insufficient space to halt,” said Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Officers also noted that illegal parking at bus stops led to traffic jams as buses were forced to halt on the road instead of at their designated stops.

“We have fined the vehicle owners under Section 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and penalised them. This drive will continue across the city,” added Kumbhare.

Traffic police penalise 9,658 vehicle owners for parking near bus stops
Follow Us On