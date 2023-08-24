News / Cities / Mumbai News / Two men drown in waterfall at Mahuli Fort

Two men drown in waterfall at Mahuli Fort

Aug 24, 2023

“Karthik slipped and fell into the waterfall pool and started drowning. To save him, Dhananjaya also jumped into the water. However, both of them drowned from the flow of the water,” said Samshet Tadvi, senior police inspector, Vashind police station

Thane: Two men, who went on a day picnic with their girlfriends in Mahuli Fort, Shahapur, drowned in the waterfall pool on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Karthik Nagbhushan Reddy, 22, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, and Dhananjaya Dattatraye Gaikwad, 30, a resident of Murbad.

"Karthik slipped and fell into the waterfall pool and started drowning. To save him, Dhananjaya also jumped into the water. However, both of them drowned from the flow of the water," said Samshet Tadvi, senior police inspector, Vashind police station.

The girls accompanying them immediately informed nearby villagers. The village has a trained rescue team, who got into the act and fished their bodies from the water before evening.

Karthik and Dhananjay had come for a trip with their friends who live in Kolam village of Kalyan taluka.

Several fatal incidents have been reported at the waterfall at Mahuli Fort in the past, which is located at a height of approximately 2,800 feet. The fort is popular among trekkers and rock climbers.

