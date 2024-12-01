MUMBAI: The police on Friday booked a trailer driver for running over and killing a 27-year-old sleeping hawker on a ground in Dongri area in Wadi-Bunder. Trailer runs over hawker who was sleeping

According to the police, several people sleep on an empty ground in Dongri area near Wadi-Bunder police colony. Most of them are hawkers who sell things during the day. The deceased, Wasim Shaikh, had a coconut shop in the area. On Thursday, he was sleeping there with Ismail Shaikh, Qadir Shaikh, Raffique Shaikh, Mohammad Shaikh and few others, all hailing from Jharkhand. A trailer tried to take U-turn on that ground at midnight. While doing so, the heavy vehicle ran over Wasim’s hands first. The others who were with him began shouting at the driver, Rohit Harpal Singh Yadav, but he could not hear it and drove ahead, killing Wasim. When many others joined to stand up and shout, it grabbed Yadav’s attention, and he stopped the trailer. Yadav was caught and assaulted by the hawkers, and one of them alerted the police.

“We have detained the trailer driver. He is a 27-year-old resident of Tajganj in Uttar Pradesh,” said the police officer. An FIR was registered on Friday under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (driving or riding a vehicle on a public road in a dangerous or reckless manner) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.