NAVI MUMBAI: A 48-year-old transporter, who had stepped out for a morning walk, was found dead in a garden in Kalamboli on Monday. His body bore marks of injuries, caused by a sharp weapon and the assailant remains unidentified. Transporter out for morning walk, found dead

The deceased, identified as Jaspal Singh Nishtar Singh Khosa alias Pal Singh, lived with his family in Sainagar Society in Kalamboli Sector-4 and used to go for morning walks, along with his dog, at 5 am in Sector 6, Kalamboli. On Monday, when Singh went for a walk, an unidentified assailant killed him and fled. Other morning walkers saw the body and alerted the police.

The police are going through the CCTV footage from the area and are trying to establish a motive behind the murder. Right from robbery to personal enmity, all angles are being probed, the police said.

The police said that the body had injury marks on chest, neck and head, caused by sharp object and police suspect that the victim was attacked with a chopper-like weapon.

“The CCTV footage of the area, dump data, all are being scrutinised. Singh had a transport business which was managed by him and his son,” said a police officer from Kalamboli police station said. Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai, too, is conducting parallel investigations.