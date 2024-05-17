Transporter kills colleague’s 10-year-old son in revenge attack

Navi Mumbai: Simmering feud and jealousy for over a year took an ugly turn this week after a 45-year-old transporter killed his colleague’s 10-year-old son by slitting his throat and later forcibly drowning him in a marshy land in Uran. HT Image

According to police, the accused, identified as Kantalal Sitaram Yadav, was arrested on Thursday and he confessed to committing the crime as the victim’s father had received a transport contract worth lakhs.

The accused - Kantalal Yadav and Bindu alias Shivprasad Ramajor Yadav, 33, are both transporters who take contracts to carry goods using their pick-up tempos. On Tuesday evening, Bindu was delivering goods in Dronagiri and planned to pick up more from Khoproli in Uran.

“Since Bindu’s wife and elder daughter were away for a family function, he took his son Harsh along for assignments. But, because it was getting late and the next consignment would take a long time to deliver, Bindu decided to leave his son at home,” said senior police inspector Satish Nikam.

The next day, when Bindu returned home, he couldn’t find his son and he asked Kantalal about Harsh’s whereabouts. However, Kantalal gave evasive answers to Bindu. Not satisfied with his answers, Bindu forcibly took Kantalal to Uran police station. “The father wanted to know his son’s whereabouts but was in for a shock when the accused revealed that he killed Harsh while Bindu was away delivering goods,” informed the police.

“The killing was the result of a goods contract going to the father last year. There ensued a fight between the two and the accused wanted to take revenge. Seeing that there was no one at home and Bindu was working, Kantalal decided to execute his nefarious plans,” said the senior inspector Satish Nikam.

Kantalal first slit the boy’s throat but he survived as the incision was not deep enough. “The accused then panicked and forcibly drowned him in a marshy land near Bhendkhal village in Uran,” the inspector said.

During the investigation, it emerged that when Kantalal slit the boy’s throat a railway police force officer later saw the bleeding boy. “The RPF officer asked the reason why the boy was bleeding, but Kantalal said that he got hurt from a fall and that he was taking the boy to the hospital. The RPF officer took photos of the boy and Kantalal and left,” Nikam said. The accused then took the boy to the marshy land drowned his head in the mud and killed him. “We are investigating if there was any other reason for the murder,” the police said.