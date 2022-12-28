Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Police question 22 people on the TV set

Mumbai The Waliv police have so far recorded statements of 22 people in connection with the alleged death by suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma. All those examined by the police so far were working on the set of a television serial on which Sharma allegedly hanged herself on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the police had called actor Parth Zutshi and Sharma’s female friend working with her and her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan who has been arrested by the police for abetment to suicide. “We have recorded the statements of all the relevant people who could tell us whether Sharma was depressed before her suicide or knew anything about her relationship with the accused,” said Kailas Barve, senior police inspector of Waliv police station.

“We cannot disclose any details about the evidence or the contents of the statements. Parth, however, has told us that Sharma seemed to be depressed a few days before the suicide, as she was not smiling much and seemed like something was bothering her, but since he was not present on the fateful day on the set, he was not aware of anything,” said a police officer from Waliv police station.

Khan, who is being interrogated by the police to find out what transpired between him and the deceased minutes before her suicide, was reported to be hysterical throughout his questioning and non-cooperative in the investigation.

“Khan is upset and sobs every time we ask him any question about Sharma,” said the officer.

On Monday, the police handed over Sharma’s body to her family for her last rites which were carried out on Tuesday at her residence at Indraprasth Building in Mira Road. The actress was then cremated at Bhayander crematorium at 5pm on Tuesday. Apart from television actors, Bollywood movie producer Abbas Mastan was also present at her funeral. Khan’s sister and mother too attended the last rites of Sharma.

On Saturday, after her scene was shot, Sharma went to the bathroom and allegedly hanged herself with the crape bandage. She had not had lunch and had taken her tea break after which she returned for her make up before going to the bathroom. When she did not appear, her co-stars went and knocked on the door and after they did not get any response, they broke the door to find Sharma hanging at the set in Naigaon. She was then rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter demanding that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the young actress.

“We demand the government form an SIT in Sharma’s suicide case and the investigation be done properly. Today, I went to the set where Tunisha Sharma died by suicide. I found people were scared. Something wrong must have happened,” AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said. “Women are not safe on the set (of the television show that Tunisha was shooting for). According to the letter, the set is located in the interiors where people are afraid to commute.