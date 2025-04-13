Twin protests in Thane over tree cutting and lack of transparency in urban projects

Thane: Residents of Thane staged two separate protests on Saturday, raising alarm over large-scale tree cutting and the opaque nature of urban infrastructure projects along Ghodbunder Road. Thane, India - April 12, 2025: Volunteers of the Muse Foundation (NGO) protested at Manpada junction GB road thane against the rampant tree Cutting for road widening work on thane Ghodbunder Road within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits. Volunteers appealed to stop tree Cutting ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, April -12, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

The first demonstration was held at Manpada Junction, where around 40 citizens from various parts of the city gathered to highlight the rapid loss of green cover. Organised in solidarity with the Global Climate Strike, the protest targeted the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for what participants described as systemic neglect of environmental concerns. Protesters demanded greater transparency in tree-cutting permissions and accountability for compensatory plantations.

Simultaneously, over 150 residents of Cosmos Lounge Co-operative Housing Society in Chitalsar-Manpada held a separate protest, expressing strong opposition to deforestation triggered by the proposed Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project. They urged the authorities to realign the project so the tunnel is built entirely underground, thereby minimising environmental damage.

“We’re not against development,” said Nitin Singh, a resident of Cosmos Lounge. “But it cannot come at the cost of our environment. Cutting down hundreds of trees is unacceptable, especially when alternate designs are possible. We demand the tunnel be fully underground.”

Following the protest, officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) assured residents that a meeting would be held on Tuesday to address their concerns.

According to a survey by the Muse Foundation, more than 6,500 trees have either been approved for cutting or are awaiting permission since 2022. Environmental activists warn that the actual number could be much higher, citing the lack of public information on major projects such as the Ghodbunder Road widening and the Saket–Anand Nagar flyover.

The protesters submitted a four-point list of demands:

Public access to detailed data on tree-cutting permissions

Geotagged records of existing and transplanted trees

Regular updates on compensatory plantations

A dedicated public grievance redressal helpline