Two arrested for duping people posing as insurance company executives

MUMBAI: The MIDC police in Andheri have arrested two online fraudsters for allegedly duping several people by impersonating employees of a private insurance company and threatening to close their policies, unless they paid EMIs for a year in advance.

According to MIDC police officials, the two men, identified as Shashikant Jadhav (35) and Ajit Yadav (30), were arrested on Tuesday in Dombivli.

Giving more details, the officials said that on April 3, Andheri resident Rajendra Yadav (42) approached the police claiming that he had received a call from an unidentified caller, who introduced himself as an employee of Reliance Nippon Insurance Company, and told him that dues from two years and his loan EMI were pending and if he did not pay the pending dues immediately, his policy would be closed and he would be sent a court notice for non-payment of the dues.

Yadav further said that he got scared and immediately paid the amount of Rs. 1.35 lakh to the G-Pay number that was sent to him by the caller. Yadav realised that he was cheated on the next day, when he enquired with the insurance company if his payment was received.

He then went to the MIDC police station, and based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

When police tracked the mobile number and traced the money recipient account, they found that the money was transferred into the account of Shashikant Jadhav. They kept a close watch on the account and observed that one Ajit Yadav had withdrawn the amount from the account.

Based on the bank transactions, the police arrested the two men from their houses in Dombivli and recovered the amount that was transferred by Rajendra Yadav.

“We are now trying to find out how many more people the two fraudsters had cheated using the same modus operandi,” a MIDC police officer said.