Two BJP leaders to return to Cong

Two BJP leaders, Gopaldas Agrawal and Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar, are likely to return to the Congress. Agrawal is a former MLA from Gondia and had joined BJP in 2019. He is set to join Congress on Friday. HT Image

Another leader, Khatgaonkar, is a three-term former MLA and three-term former MP. He was unhappy with the BJP for depriving him of an opportunity to become MLC thrice. On Thursday, he held a meeting of his supporters along with his daughter-in-law Meenal and announced he would join Congress. Khatgaonkar is also the brother-in-law of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently left Congress to join the BJP.