Two BJP leaders to return to Cong

Two BJP leaders, Gopaldas Agrawal and Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar, are set to join Congress, citing dissatisfaction with the BJP's leadership.
Two BJP leaders, Gopaldas Agrawal and Bhaskarrao Khatgaonkar, are likely to return to the Congress. Agrawal is a former MLA from Gondia and had joined BJP in 2019. He is set to join Congress on Friday.
Another leader, Khatgaonkar, is a three-term former MLA and three-term former MP. He was unhappy with the BJP for depriving him of an opportunity to become MLC thrice. On Thursday, he held a meeting of his supporters along with his daughter-in-law Meenal and announced he would join Congress. Khatgaonkar is also the brother-in-law of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who recently left Congress to join the BJP.
