Two contractors arrested for negligence in death of 4 labourers in SoBo

Mumbai: A day after four labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a water tank in an under-construction building in south Mumbai, the J J Marg police arrested two contractors on charges of negligence. Mumbai, India - March 9, 2025:View of Bismillha Space Building where workers were suffocated while clean water tank at Nagpada, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The incident took place around 12:30 pm on Sunday at the Bismillah Space building on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area. Five workers entered the water tank to clean it but lost consciousness inside. Four of them—Hasibul Shaikh, 19, Raja Shaikh, 20, Imandar Shaikh, 38, and Ziyaullah Shaikh, 36—were later declared dead. All were residents of West Bengal. A fifth worker, Butan Shaikh, 32, was rushed to J J Hospital with severe weakness, breathlessness, and tremors. His condition is currently stable, police confirmed.

Authorities have arrested Abdul Salim Shaikh, 35, and Animesh Biswas, 33, holding them responsible for the deaths. “The contractors failed to ensure the safety of the labourers before directing them to enter the water tank in the basement of the under-construction building. One worker initially went down to clear plywood debris clogging the tank and suffocated. Four others followed in an attempt to rescue him but also succumbed to toxic fumes. Eventually, they were pulled out by the Mumbai Fire Brigade,” a police officer stated.

Investigations revealed that the water tank had been sealed for several days. On Sunday morning, the contractors instructed the workers to remove the plywood blockage without providing them with any safety gear. This negligence resulted in their deaths.

A case has been registered under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (acts endangering human life or safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.