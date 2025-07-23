Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
Two dead as truck crashes into street light, cops suspect the driver dozed off

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 08:48 am IST

The impact of the collision caused the iron cargo to spill across the road, and a significant amount of oil leaked from the vehicle

THANE: A truck driver and his co-worker died after their truck crashed into a street light on the Patlipada bridge on Ghodbunder Road. The police suspect the driver was speeding and dozed off, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and ram into the street light.

Thane, India - July -22, 2025:Two killed in accident on Thane Ghodbunder Road, A truck carrying iron pipes from Navi Mumbai to Gujarat crashed into a divider on Ghodbunder Road Patlipada Bridge after the driver lost control of the vehicle. In this accident, both the driver and the cleaner were stuck on the track But both of them died in this accident .,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, July -22, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)
According to the police, the incident occurred at 12:35 am on Tuesday when the truck, transporting iron rods weighing eight tonnes from Navi Mumbai to Gujarat, rammed into a street light after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The driver, Vinod, 42, and his co-worker, Rahim Pathan, 25, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were trapped inside the mangled truck. The police, the fire brigade and the disaster management team arrived at the spot, and launched an operation to rescue them. Subsequently, Vinod and Pathan were rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The impact of the collision caused the iron cargo to spill across the road, and a significant amount of oil leaked from the vehicle, said an official from the Thane Disaster Management Cell.

Following the crash, traffic was restricted on the bridge for three hours to move the heavy vehicle, clean the spilled oil to prevent any mishap, and also remove the iron pipes that were spread across the road.

The police suspect that the driver was speeding and dozed off, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and ram into the street light.

