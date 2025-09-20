NAVI MUMBAI: Two separate road accidents in Nerul and Panvel claimed two lives on Thursday. In both cases, the accused drivers were allegedly speeding, according to police. Two die in separate fatal road accidents in Navi Mumbai

In the first incident, an unidentified man, aged between 35 and 40 years approximately, was killed in a hit-and-run on the Panvel-Sion Highway bridge near Orion Mall. Around 1.24am, the victim was riding a Hero Splendor motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle, allegedly being driven rashly and negligently, rammed into him. The biker succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The Panvel City police have registered an FIR under Sections 106 (1) (death by negligence), 281(rash driving), 125 A and B (endangering life), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant provisions of the MVA, against the unidentified driver.

In the second incident, a 46-year-old man, Shaukat Hamza Shaikh, a resident of Sanyog Heights, Sector 20, Nerul, was killed after being run over by an overloaded Tata Hyva dumper at Master Naresh Chowk on Jagatguru Adi Shankaracharya Marg. The accident occurred around 3pm when Shaikh was crossing the road. A police officer said that the driver of the dumper carrying debris lost control while allegedly speeding through the busy stretch and crushed the pedestrian.

Shaikh reportedly died on the spot. “The driver fled without informing the authorities or offering medical assistance. The vehicle number has been identified,” said an officer. The Nerul police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.