Two drown in Palghar in separate incidents

Palghar: Two youths drowned in Palghar in separate instances on Saturday. The bodies were recovered the same day, and the police have registered accidental death reports in both the cases. The bodies were recovered the same day (Shutterstock)

On Saturday, Abhishek Birhade, 24, went to the Maswan Dam, which supplies water to Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) with his cousin and friends. Police said he misjudged the water current and depth when he went in and accidentally drowned. His body was recovered a few hours later and cremated on Sunday.

In the second incident, to beat the heat, Daksh Sagar Marde, a student, and his friends went to the Surya canal at Sarani village in Dahanu Taluka. He was flown away by the water current and later drowned. The water supply was later stopped and his body was recovered 100 metres away from the spot he went missing.