Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two drown in Raigad’s Kundalika River; search underway for two missing

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 08, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Tragedy struck in Shiravali village as four family members were swept away by the Kundalika River; two bodies recovered, search ongoing for the others.

Raigad: A family visit to Shiravali village in Mangaon taluka turned tragic when four members were swept away by the fast-flowing Kundalika River on Saturday afternoon. Two bodies have been recovered, while the search for the other two continues.

Two drown in Raigad’s Kundalika River; search underway for two missing
Two drown in Raigad’s Kundalika River; search underway for two missing

The incident occurred when the Pedekar and Sonar families, visiting their native village, decided to stop by the river, located about 7 km from their home. Senior inspector Nivrutti Borhade from Mangaon police station confirmed the tragedy, stating, “The women of both families are sisters who had come to visit their mother in Shiravali. The families arrived on Thursday and planned a sightseeing outing on Saturday afternoon. During the trip, the group, comprising 12 to 14 members, stopped at the river to freshen up.”

Trouble began when Siddesh Sonar, 21, a resident of Sion, Mumbai, slipped and fell into the river while washing clothes. In an attempt to rescue him, his sister, Kajal Sonar, 26, jumped in but was also swept away. The situation escalated when their cousins, Siddhi and Soni Pedekar, jumped into the river to save them. “The water flow was extremely strong due to excess water being released from the hydroelectric project at the Mulshi dam,” explained Inspector Borhade. “All four were swept away in the current.” A rescue team recovered the bodies of Siddesh and Siddhi approximately 500 metres downstream. “Search operations will resume on Sunday morning to locate Kajal and Soni,” a rescue worker said. The tragedy has left the families and the Shiravali village community in shock. The authorities have urged people to exercise caution near rivers, especially during periods of strong currents.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On