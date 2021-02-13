Two fire stations in Navi Mumbai to be redeveloped
The two-decade-old run-down fire stations in Airoli and Belapur will soon be redeveloped with state-of-the-art infrastructure.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to demolish them and develop new buildings in 2018.
While the building of Belapur fire station will be ready in three months, the construction of the Airoli building will be completed by early 2022, a senior officer said.
For the Belapur fire station, the NMMC has allocated a budget of ₹6.73Cr and the work commenced in March 2019.
Ajay Sankhe, executive engineer of Belapur, said, “We are now developing a four-storied building to be used as office space with a shade for parking six fire engines.”
For the Airoli fire station, the NMMC has allocated ₹16.68Cr and the work at the site started in December.
Girish Gumaste, executive engineer of Airoli, said, “The project has two parts. The first part will include a three storied building for the office and a shade for accommodating six fire engines. The second part will be an eight-storied building that will have official quarters of the employees. The work is now under way and will be completed by early 2022.”
Presently, the NMMC has five fire stations – in Vashi, Nerul, CBD Belapur, Airoli and Koparkhairane. In 2019, the fire department also hired more than 200 employees for filling up different vacant posts.
