Two held for stealing metal bars from moving truck on Mumbai–Pune Expressway

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 06:40 am IST

One of them threw the bars onto the road while the other loaded them into their car, the police said

NAVI MUMBAI: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing aluminium alloy bars from a moving goods truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. One of them threw the bars onto the road while the other loaded them into their car, the police said.

According to the police, the theft took place on December 9 near the Madap tunnel stretch between the Madap Tunnel and Kumbhivali Bridge on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The accused, in a car, closely followed the moving goods truck when one of the accused climbed onto the truck and threw the 45 aluminium bars onto the road, while the other accused collected the bars and loaded them into the car.

The police said that based on a tip-off, they traced the suspects to Char Nal Chowk in the Dongri area and arrested them, identified as Arjun Shankar Kale, 32, and Sohail Rahim Khan, 40. During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to the crime and also named two accomplices, Santosh Ratan Kale and Ummi, who are currently absconding.

Further investigation led to the recovery of the stolen aluminium ingots from a scrap dealer in the Ghas Bunder area of Mazgaon, Mumbai. The car used in the crime was also crized. The arrested accused confessed to their involvement in a similar theft case registered at Khalapur Police Station, the police said.

AI Summary AI Summary

Two men, Arjun Shankar Kale, 32, and Sohail Rahim Khan, 40, were arrested for stealing 45 aluminium alloy bars from a moving truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. They threw the bars onto the road and loaded them into their car. The police recovered the stolen items and identified two accomplices who remain at large, linking them to a similar theft.