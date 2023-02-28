Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two lose 3 lakh in 2 KYC frauds

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2023

Mumbai: Two cases of KYC (know your customer) fraud were reported in Oshiwara on Sunday.

HT Image

In both the cases, the victims received text messages saying that their accounts will be suspended due to not updating their KYC details. The message contained a link to ‘update their information’.

In the first case, the complainant, Aamin Jivani, lost 99,846. He received the text message around 4.30 pm on Sunday. “When I clicked the link, I was taken to a page that looked like a page from my bank’s website. There was a form which asked for my banking details and then I got an OTP on my phone,” he said in his statement to the police. After he entered the OTP, he received a message about money being deducted from his account and he realised that he had been conned.

In another case, the complainant, Faisal Ahmed, received a text message around midnight on Sunday. He also saw a form asking for his banking details. However, in his case, the OTP was sent thrice. “I entered the first OTP and got an error message. Deciding to deal with it in the morning, I did not attempt to complete the procedure. I got a call a little after midnight and the caller claimed to be a bank representative. He told me that the process of updating my PAN card was not completed so I should try again,” he told the police. He followed the instructions and soon received a message about 2 lakh being deducted from his bank account.

“We have registered cases against an unknown person under the relevant sections of IT Act as well as sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code,” a police officer said.

