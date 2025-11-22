MUMBAI: A special court constituted under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has discharged two more men- Firoz Hussain Shaikh alias Firoz Chamda and Sameer Taj Khan- in the 2022 extortion and organised crime case linked to the alleged syndicate of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel. The court held there was “no sufficient ground for proceeding” against either accused. Two more accused discharged in MCOCA extortion case linked to Chhota Shakeel

With Wednesday’s orders, five of the seven men named in the case have now been discharged. Those already out of the case include Riyaz Ahmed Bhati, Ajay Himmatlal Gosalia alias Ajay Ganda, and Javed Shahabuddin Khan. Only Mohammed Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit and Amjad Rais Redkar remain to face trial.

Special Judge NR Pradhan said the prosecution had failed to show any nexus between Shaikh or Khan and the alleged conspiracy to extort a businessman dealing in catering and gold. Though the prosecution claimed the conspiracy was hatched at Bhati’s birthday party on February 19, 2021, the court noted that the event had “more than 200 persons” in attendance and that witness statements about overhearing incriminating conversations “lack the element of certainty”.

In Shaikh’s case, the court said the FIR contained “no allegations of whatsoever nature” against him, there was “no material” showing he received any share of the alleged proceeds, and that call-data records showing contact with co-accused “cannot establish nexus with the organised crime syndicate” without independent corroboration. The judge also noted that Shaikh had no criminal antecedents.

Similarly, the court found no material to show that Khan received any money, played any role in the extortion, or was linked to the alleged syndicate. The FIR and supplementary statements contained no allegations against him, and witness claims of being “aware” of his interactions with other accused were deemed insufficient.

The judge said the alleged role of both applicants was “almost similar” to that of Accused No. 6, Javed Shahabuddin Khan, who had already been discharged, making the principle of parity applicable.

According to the prosecution, the complainant met Bhati in 2021 and was introduced to Salim Fruit, described as the “co-brother” of Chhota Shakeel and the man managing the gangster’s affairs in Mumbai. A dispute during a card game at a Matunga club allegedly led Fruit to demand ₹62 lakh, issue threats, and force the complainant to part with his Range Rover worth ₹30 lakh. The complainant later transferred ₹7 lakh on Fruit’s instructions.

After Fruit’s arrest by the NIA in August 2022, the complainant alleged that Bhati warned him he would “invite the wrath of the entire Dawood gang” if he cooperated with investigators.

The police had invoked IPC sections and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, alleging the accused were part of an organised crime syndicate led by Shakeel and had conspired at the 2021 party to extort the complainant. But after examining witness statements, the FIR, supplementary material and call-data records, the court said the evidence fell short even of the threshold required to frame charges against Shaikh and Khan.

The judge also observed that the allegations against Bhati- Accused No. 1 and since discharged, were “more serious” than those against the two applicants, strengthening the grounds for parity.