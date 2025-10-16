MUMBAI: Nearly two months after a 17-year-old was electrocuted in Bhandup, the police have booked two employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for negligence. Two MSEDCL employees booked for 17-year-old’s electrocution in Bhandup

According to the police the incident took place on August 20, amid heavy rain and waterlogging on roads. Deepak Ajay Ramlingam Pillai, 17, a resident of a flat opposite Bhatia Hospital, Bhandup West was walking along the waterlogged Lal Bahadur Shastri road when he was electrocuted and fell on the road. Amid heavy rain, residents pulled him out of the water and took him to the nearby Ayushman Hospital where he was declared dead.

The Bhandup police said they have registered a case against Santosh Rudrashetty, an assistant engineer with the MSEDCL in Bhandup, and a technician Vikas Jadhav.

Investigations by the MSEDCL revealed that the insulating material around an underground electricity wire was damaged, exposing a section of the wire to the rainwater, and as the boy walked on the road, he was electrocuted to death.

Following the incident, the Bhandup police registered an accidental death report. “During the inquiry, we found that a pit was dug on the road and electricity wires had been cut,” said a police officer. The police said that the post-mortem report revealed that the victim’s skin had turned black, a sign of electrocution injuries.

According to the police, Nitin Jain who owns a furniture shop on the LBS Road had experienced a minor electric shock when he had stepped into the water while opening his shop earlier that day. Jain had called the MSEDCL complaining about an electric current in the water. After Pillai’s death, Jain shared the service ID of the complaint with the cops, the police added. However, despite the complaint, the company did nothing to remedy the situation.

The MSEDCL had initiated an internal inquiry into the matter after the death of the student and recently submitted its report to the police.The police said, “Despite the complaint the two accused had not done anything when it was their responsibility to act immediately.” The police added that their negligence had led to the death. The accused have been booked under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.