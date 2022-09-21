Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two Railway workers die, three hurt as wall collapses in Mumbai's Dombivli

Two Railway workers die, three hurt as wall collapses in Mumbai's Dombivli

mumbai news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 07:57 PM IST

Mumbai: Work on a boundary wall to prevent encroachments on Railway premises was underway when another wall in the vicinity collapsed.

Rescue operation underway at the site.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Rescue operation underway at the site. (HT Photo)
Reported by Sanjana Bhalerao | Written by Sohini Goswami

Two persons died and three others were injured after a wall on Dombivli Railway premises in Mumbai collapsed on Wednesday. The injured have been taken to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Railway workers. Work on a boundary wall to prevent encroachments on the Railway premises was underway when another wall in the vicinity collapsed. Five workers got trapped beneath the collapsed wall of whom two passed away.

Further details awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai
mumbai

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out