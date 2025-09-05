Two UP men held for stealing valuables worth 3.5 lakh from train passengers

MUMBAI: Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh from the luggage of sleeping passengers on a long-distance train in May this year. They are the members of a gang that has been active for several years, committing similar crimes, the police said. . As many as 16 cases were registered against them and all the crimes were committed under the jurisdiction of Kalyan, Thane, Karjat and Dombivali GRP stations on the central line. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the accused, Waqar Khan from Ghazipur and Jugal Vishwakarma from Kanpur, had come to Mumbai several years ago and are members of a gang that steals valuables from long-distance train passengers while they are asleep. On May 23, Khan and Vishwakarma stole valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh from passengers in a train that was heading to Coimbatore. “After some passengers complained of robbery, the police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage, after which they were tracked to a place in Kalyan and were arrested on Wednesday,” said commissioner of GRP police Rakesh Kalasagar.

The police said that stolen gold ornaments worth ₹22 lakh were recovered from their residence and a search is on for four others from the gang, adding that Khan has been the mastermind of the gang. As many as 16 cases were registered against them and all the crimes were committed under the jurisdiction of Kalyan, Thane, Karjat and Dombivali GRP stations on the central line, the police added.