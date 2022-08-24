Two wanted criminals from Jharkhand arrested in the city

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested two criminals who were wanted in Jharkhand in connection with eight crimes, including the murder of a policeman who had gone to arrest them in 2018. The arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Saquib Hasan Jamil Ahmed and Mohammad Taufiq Anwar Ansari, are both residents of Giridih district in Jharkhand.

Police officials said they committed yet another crime on August 16 when they allegedly stabbed their friend Javed after he refused to give them money for alcohol. Javed was grievously injured but is now stable and out of danger, said a police officer.

Based on the statement given by eyewitnesses, an FIR was registered against Ansari and Ahmed in the local police station for an attempt to murder and during the investigation, Jharkhand police learnt that the accused were hiding in Mumbai. The officials then contacted a senior police officer in Mumbai and a police team from Unit 7 of the crime branch started a search for the accused with a team of the Jharkhand police, said a crime branch officer.

Ahmed was staying at the residence of one of his relatives in Dharavi. He borrowed a mobile phone from a shopkeeper and called his parents in his native place asking them to send money to him. Police traced the number and found Ahmed’s location.

Police went to Dharavi where they found a CCTV camera installed in the shop, whose owner’s mobile was used by Ahmed to call his father. The police team also got the footage of the wanted criminal and eventually succeeded in nabbing him a few hours later. Ansari was later nabbed from Dadar railway station, said police inspector Priya Thorat of Unit 7.

She said Ahmed was first arrested when he was 16-year-old in a robbery case. In 2018, he had robbed an alcohol bottle from a wine shop and when the shopkeeper complained to the police, a constable had gone to nab him. Ahmed had stabbed the police constable when he went to arrest him, Thorat added.

Ahmed is allegedly involved in eight crimes, whereas Ansari has four cases of house break-ins and attempts to murder registered against him, added the officer.