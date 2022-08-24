Two wanted criminals from Jharkhand arrested in the city
Police officials said they committed yet another crime on August 16 when they allegedly stabbed their friend Javed
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested two criminals who were wanted in Jharkhand in connection with eight crimes, including the murder of a policeman who had gone to arrest them in 2018. The arrested accused, identified as Mohammad Saquib Hasan Jamil Ahmed and Mohammad Taufiq Anwar Ansari, are both residents of Giridih district in Jharkhand.
Police officials said they committed yet another crime on August 16 when they allegedly stabbed their friend Javed after he refused to give them money for alcohol. Javed was grievously injured but is now stable and out of danger, said a police officer.
Based on the statement given by eyewitnesses, an FIR was registered against Ansari and Ahmed in the local police station for an attempt to murder and during the investigation, Jharkhand police learnt that the accused were hiding in Mumbai. The officials then contacted a senior police officer in Mumbai and a police team from Unit 7 of the crime branch started a search for the accused with a team of the Jharkhand police, said a crime branch officer.
Ahmed was staying at the residence of one of his relatives in Dharavi. He borrowed a mobile phone from a shopkeeper and called his parents in his native place asking them to send money to him. Police traced the number and found Ahmed’s location.
Police went to Dharavi where they found a CCTV camera installed in the shop, whose owner’s mobile was used by Ahmed to call his father. The police team also got the footage of the wanted criminal and eventually succeeded in nabbing him a few hours later. Ansari was later nabbed from Dadar railway station, said police inspector Priya Thorat of Unit 7.
She said Ahmed was first arrested when he was 16-year-old in a robbery case. In 2018, he had robbed an alcohol bottle from a wine shop and when the shopkeeper complained to the police, a constable had gone to nab him. Ahmed had stabbed the police constable when he went to arrest him, Thorat added.
Ahmed is allegedly involved in eight crimes, whereas Ansari has four cases of house break-ins and attempts to murder registered against him, added the officer.
-
At posh Ascend, a hill of garbage raises a stink
The Ascend International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex has attracted an exclusive crowd of students for years now, but for the past few months, the students, parents and school authorities are worried about a major issue -- rising stink from a growing dumping ground right next door. It started collecting garbage only in the last two years, as per the school officials.
-
U.P. IAS Assn fails to take a call on holding IAS Week and AGM
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh IAS Association appears to be 'conveniently' forgetting its own resolution declaring that the organization will hold the IAS Week and Annual General Meeting every year. The association had adopted the resolution at the AGM held on January 19, 2013 when it failed to hold the IAS Week and the AGM consistently for five successive years- 2007 to 2012. It has not been able to hold any such event since 2020.
-
CR, BEST and MSRTC introduce additional services to meet festive demand
Mumbai: After a two-year hiatus, transport authorities are set to introduce extra trains and buses to meet the demand as travel during festivals has picked up. Over 3,300 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus routes and around 218 Ganpati special trains by Central Railway have been introduced this festive season. BEST has introduced special night buses for Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai city.
-
Mumbai Police steps up security amid threat calls and bomb hoaxes
The latest incident was recorded on Monday when an unidentified person called up the Lalit Hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport claiming that four bombs had been planted on the premises. Last week, the traffic police control room's WhatsApp number received a string of messages threatening a terror attack, while on August 15, a Dahisar resident was arrested for making threat calls to Reliance Hospital's landline number.
-
Leopard sighted at DRDO facility in Pune
A team of Pune forest officials and volunteers from NGO ResQ on Tuesday conducted an elaborate operation to rescue a leopard which was sighted sprawling across the Defence Research and Development Organisation campus on Alandi road. Ashutosh Shendge, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Pune said that Shendge received a call about the sighting at 3.30 am. A team of regional forest officiers and volunteers from ResQ reached the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics