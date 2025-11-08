MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is on a tour of Marathwada since Wednesday, has been trying to mobilise farmers over the twin issues of farm loan waiver and the delay in compensation for crop losses caused by recent floods. Uddhav asks Marathwada farmers to unite in fight for loan waivers, floor relief

Addressing gatherings in several villages, Thackeray urged farmers to unite and fight the Mahayuti government “the way Marathwada once united against the Razakars,” referring to the militia of the Nizam of Hyderabad. He directed party workers to stage protests at government offices until farmers receive their pending compensation.

Thackeray’s tour, titled ‘Dagabaaz Re’ (Traitor), began on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming local body polls. Through the campaign, he is questioning what happened to the state’s earlier compensation package for affected farmers. He appealed to villagers to display banners reading “No farm loan waiver, no vote” as a mark of protest against the ruling parties.

On Friday, Thackeray visited several villages in Nanded and Hingoli districts. In addition to the issues of farm loan waiver and compensation, farmers complained about alleged forcible land acquisition for the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway. They claimed that despite their opposition, officials were using “pressure tactics” to acquire land — behaviour they likened to the rule of the Nizam.

Citing their comparison, Thackeray said the state administration’s conduct reminded people of the Razakars, who had committed atrocities in Marathwada before the region’s liberation. “Like the Marathwada united to fight against Razakars, farmers should unite and fight against this state government,” he said.

Thackeray also criticised the state government for undertaking a ₹86,000-crore road project and not paying farmers what they are owed. “This government has declared a ₹31,000-crore package for farmers, but has not yet delivered it. This government has money to undertake contractor-driven projects like the Shaktipeeth Expressway, but has none to pay farmers and offer them farm loan waivers. The government in the state and Centre is busy doing ‘Money Ki Baat’, and now it’s time to tell them the ‘Jan Ki Baat’. Don’t rest till you get compensation.”