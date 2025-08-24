Uddhav slams Modi on cricket with Pak, China visit

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed prime minister Narendra Modi over India’s upcoming cricket match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup, and for his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on August 31. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_)

At a function organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena in Dadar, Thackeray lashed out at Modi saying, “After the Pahalgam terror attack, our PM Modi loudly said that blood and water cannot flow at the same time. He also said that hot Sindoor is flowing in his veins. But now India is going to play cricket with Pakistan. Has that hot blood become a cold drink now? Our defence minister had said Operation Sindoor is not over. What happened to that? How can we play cricket with Pakistan while it is busy with terror activities in India?”

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a “Bogus Janata Party” for its apparently hypocritical stand on its relations with Pakistan and China, Thackeray said, “It was openly said that Pakistan was involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and when India took action, China supported Pakistan. Why is Modi going to China? The BJP’s international policy has failed. Pakistani Army chief Muneer threatened India, the US President sent Muneer an invitation, and no one is supporting India now.”

The Sena (UBT) chief also praised Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against “Vote Theft”. He remarked, “Rahul Gandhi has exposed vote theft during elections. In Bihar, people have awakened after agitations by Rahul Gandhi. In Maharashtra, party workers should cross-check the voters’ list before the local body elections and be alert while voting to prevent bogus voting. In Maharashtra, this Mahayuti cannot win in transparent elections.”

On the issue of the India-Pakistan cricket match, BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar said, “It’s not an India-Pakistan cricket tournament but multiple countries will be participating. Not taking part in such a tournament is not good for Indian cricket.”