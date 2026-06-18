MUMBAI The bizarre paradox of Maharashtra’s turbulent coalition politics has been made evident, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) faces its worst ever existential crisis on the eve of the Bal Thackeray-envisioned Shiv Sena’s 60th anniversary – a party that dominated Mumbai’s politics for four consecutive decades, said political observers. Uddhav Thackeray’s defining political test (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Amid speculations that six of his MPs were set to cross over to the rival Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a shell-shocked Uddhav Thackeray remarked with intense aversion on Monday that he was ready to plough a lone furrow. “Whoever wants to leave the party can quit,” he remarked.

However, by Wednesday a calm Thackeray was ready to work on his next strategy. Interestingly, the defection exercise is named ‘Operation Tiger’ – yet another paradox.

While Thackeray held talks with his senior party colleagues at Matoshree, his trusted lieutenant Sanjay Raut was in New Delhi trying to defuse the crisis. Anil Desai and Arvind Sawant -- both Sena (UBT) MPs—are also camping in New Delhi, poring over lofty Constitutional tomes and Parliamentary procedural rules to abort the defection. Of the six MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil has clarified that he is not keen to join the Shinde juggernaut.

Raut and Desai held parleys with prominent Delhi lawyers on the legal measures to be taken should the six rebels jump the fence, looking for greener pastures.

“Our legal side would have been strong had the Supreme Court given its judgment on the Sena (UBT)’s petition challenging the Election Commission’s order permitting the Shinde faction to use the Shiv Sena nomenclature and the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol,” key Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab told HT.

Sena analysts said Thackeray may find it tough to cope with the latest crisis which should be seen in the context of the fast-mutating character of Indian politics. “It’s all about money. No political party can match the BJP’s funds and resources. MPs and legislators are willing to be bought over. The audacity with which the BJP is doing this is vulgar,” said writer and Sena chronicler Prakash Akolkar.

Yet, the overwhelming view in the Sena (UBT) — the one held by the 20-something Marathi undergraduates who have been weaned on Chhatrapati Shivaji’s legacy — is that Thackeray should take the BJP head-on. “It’s time someone stood up to the BJP and expose its sinister design to finish off the Opposition parties across the country — whether the Thackeray Sena or the Trinamool Congress,” said a Sena (UBT) functionary from Sewri.

He suggested that Raut’s latest X post (“Apna Sapna Money Money! It’s shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered ₹15 crore each tonight to switch sides”) should serve as the party’s anti-BJP catchline. “After decimating our party the BJP will be ready to gobble up the Shinde Sena,” he pointed out.

Many grassroots sainiks said they were ready for a street battle to oppose ‘Operation Tiger’. “But, Uddhav-saheb should shed his diffidence and inspire the party rank and file,” said Vinod Chavan, a Sena sympathiser.

He stated that Sena (UBT) will garner abundant public sympathy in the Mumbai-MMR belt if the BJP goes ahead with its game plan, backed by Shinde. “After swallowing six MPs the BJP will close in on our MLAs and corporators. However, the more the BJP will try to clip the Sena (UBT)’s wings the greater will be the ire against the BJP. Marathis have begun to dislike the BJP for its authoritarian style of functioning, its pro-business community leanings and its utter disregard for democratic values. Uddhav-saheb should tap the discontent brewing in wadis and chawls of Mumbai,” added Chavan.

“Balasaheb would often say that it is spunk that matters — ‘himmat’. If we lose courage we lose everything. Fortunately, both Uddhavji and Shiv sainiks are brimming with ‘himmat’,” said Parab.

Thackeray is likely to spell out the details of his future strategy at the party’s anniversary jamboree scheduled in Mumbai next week. Also, he will hold talks with Sena (UBT) MLAs, who will shortly camp in Mumbai for the monsoon session.