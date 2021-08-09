Uddhav Thackeray to hold Covid review meeting today, discussion on easing of curbs expected

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the state’s Covid taskforce at 8:30 pm on Monday, reported news agency ANI. Thackeray is expected to discuss easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the state in this meeting, ANI reported.

The chief minister announced on Sunday that fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel on local trains in Mumbai from August 15, and added that a 14-day gap should be maintained after receiving second dose.

Thackeray had said on Saturday that his government was planning to relax more Covid curbs in the coming days.

Thackeray had also said that a decision to relax restrictions on hotels, restaurants, malls, and religious places will be taken on Monday at the meeting with the state Covid-19 taskforce. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had also announced easing of restrictions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from August 9 but warned that if the positivity rate goes above 7 per cent, the curbs will be reimposed.

The state government has so far eased Covid-induced curbs in 14 districts with lowest Covid positivity rate, and allowed shops to remain open for business till 8pm. Schools and colleges have also been allowed to resume classes in rural and urban areas from August 17.

Thackeray urged citizens to abide by Covid-19 preventative norms cautioning that restrictions will be reimposed if cases rise once again. “I am once again humbly requesting not to let your guard down and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said during his address on Sunday. He also briefed citizens on the preparations Maharashtra has made in anticipation of a third wave. Maharashtra has reported 5,508 new cases of Covid-19 and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours.