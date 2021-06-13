Uddhav Thackeray will be chief minister for 5 years: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday denied reports that Maharashtra chief minister's post will not remain with his party. The Member of Parliament said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is an alliance of three parties which decided that Uddhav Thackeray will be the chief minister.

“It's a rumour that Shiv Sena CM will be replaced after 2.5 years. When 3 parties formed the government, they committed and decided that CM will be Uddhav Thackeray for 5 years. If someone talks about this, then it is nothing but a lie and rumour,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Since chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8 reports of the MVA government not being able to complete their five-year term has been doing the rounds. All three political parties in the coalition - Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congresss - have been vehemently denying such reports.





"Our commitment is to serve for five years and we will complete that tenure. There is nothing to be afraid of about a separate meeting that took place between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra," NCP leader Jayant Patil told news agency PTI.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar too denied such reports, insisting that the MVA government will complete its term in office. Pawar praised Shiv Sena as a trustworthy party, and stated that the MVA will perform well in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Raut had criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a gathering on Saturday. Raut alleged in Jalgaon that attempts were made to finish off the party.

“We were like slaves, secondary people. The situation was quite bad... The fortunes of Shiv Sena have changed now,” Raut told Shiv Sena workers.