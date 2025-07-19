Uddhav Thackeray’s take on Hindi, Raj, and state’s finances

Mumbai: A day after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis insisted that his government was determined to implement the three language policy in the state, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he would not allow Hindi language imposition “at any cost”. Mumbai, India - July 18, 2025: Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray during Monsoon Assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 18, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

As the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly came to a close, Uddhav spoke to the media about pertinent issues including the three language policy, the scuffle between legislators in the assembly premises, the possibility of an alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and the state’s economy.

Uddhav said that the Mahayuti government, by bringing up the three language issue in primary education, was merely disrupting the peace of a state where people from different regions, speaking different languages, were living in harmony. Recalling his days as chief minister from 2019-2022, Uddhav highlighted how he too had received the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) but had chosen not to implement the three language policy.

Uddhav said, “We do not oppose any language including Hindi. But we will never accept the imposition of Hindi in primary education.” Taking a jibe at CM Fadnavis, Uddhav asked him to focus on his own language skills and understanding the NEP 2020 before trying to read it out to others.

On the topic of his alliance with Raj and whether their union on July 5 was just over the language issue, Udhhav said, “We came together for Marathi and will remain together for Marathi. As far as the political alliance is concerned, when the local body polls will be announced we will talk about it.”

Regarding Maharashtra’s financial condition, Uddhav questioned how the state would manage with its rapidly rising debt. “What about your Ladke Bhau-Bahin (beloved brother-sister) schemes? There are no answers. Nearly ₹64,000 crore are being paid in the form of interest.” said Uddhav.

Uddhav added that he was disappointed that Rahul Narwekar, speaker of the legislative assembly, had yet not appointed a leader of the opposition.