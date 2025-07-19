Eknath Shinde slams Uddhav Thackeray amid Fadnavis meet buzz: ‘Changed colours like a chameleon’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of double-crossing BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in 2019. Without directly naming him, Shinde likened Thackeray to a “chameleon,” saying, “Maharashtra has never seen someone change colours this quickly.” Shinde said that Fadnavis had made “40 to 50 calls” to Thackeray after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secured a majority in the 2019 Assembly elections – but received no response.

Shinde’s remarks come at a time when political speculation intensified on Thursday, a day after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis jokingly invited Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray to join the ruling alliance during a speech in the state legislative council.

While responding to a motion moved by the opposition in the Legislative Council, Shinde said that Fadnavis had made “40 to 50 calls” to Thackeray after the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secured a majority in the 2019 Assembly elections – but received no response.

He further said, “He ended up aligning with the same people he once looked down upon,” in an apparent reference to Thackeray’s decision to join hands with the Congress and NCP after ending ties with the BJP.

Shinde also recalled that it was at his request that Fadnavis gave up the Mumbai mayor’s post to the Shiv Sena in 2017, despite the Sena winning just two more seats (84) than the BJP (82) in the BMC elections. “But despite that, he turned his back on Fadnavis in 2019,” Shinde said.

Recounting the 2022 rebellion, Shinde claimed that while he and his faction were stationed in Guwahati, Thackeray had reached out to him for a patch-up, even as he simultaneously urged BJP leaders in Delhi not to back the rebel MLAs.

Shinde also discussed the controversy over the Lata Mangeshkar music school, claiming that Thackeray dropped plans to set it up after the Mangeshkar family presented the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award to PM Narendra Modi. According to Shinde, the music school project was revived only after he became CM in 2022.

Significantly, Shinde's remarks about Thackeray’s "betrayal" of Fadnavis came just a day after Thackeray met the Maharashtra CM.

The previous day, Fadnavis had taken a jibe in the Assembly, inviting Thackeray to “join the ruling side.”

Uddhav reacts to Fadnavis's invite

Political circles were abuzz on Thursday as speculation intensified following a light-hearted remark by Fadnavis in the state legislative council, where he invited Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to join the ruling benches.

Just a day later, Fadnavis and Thackeray held a closed-door meeting in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde – sparking speculation that the seemingly casual comment may actually hint at potential political shifts in Maharashtra.

The meeting is being seen as a possible sign of warming ties between the two leaders, set against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. The rift between them reportedly began late last year when Eknath Shinde had to relinquish the chief minister’s post to Fadnavis after the Mahayuti alliance took charge in the state.

Now, Fadnavis seems to be extending an olive branch to Thackeray – the political adversary of Eknath Shinde, who broke away from Thackeray’s camp in 2022 to align with the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)