Ulhasnagar civic body begins repair work on road after banner sought crowdfunding
A week after a resident of Ashele–Manere village in Kalyan put up a banner asking for funds to repair the road in his locality, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has initiated repairing the stretch in the last two days.
In the crowdfunding initiated by Rupesh Sasane, 33, a photographer by profession, he managed to raise only ₹1,500.
“I initiated the crowdfunding through the banner so that at least this will awaken the authority. I am glad the UMC has taken note of this and has initiated repairing the road. The funds raised by me will be given to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner for the developmental work of the road,” said Sasane.
This particular 1-2km stretch connecting the road falls under both UMC and KDMC jurisdictions. Sasane pays tax to KDMC and hence has decided to hand over the funds to the KDMC chief.
In the banner, Sasane requested residents to contribute at least ₹300 and raise funds to undertake the road repair work in the area. He has displayed pictures of the deadly potholes on the stretch since 2015.
“This particular stretch is one of the major connecting roads for the residents of Ashele–Manere village to Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath. The village is one of the 27 villages that were added to KDMC. Now, after this repair work is done, we expect the proposed cement concretisation work of this road will be taken up soon without delay and we will follow up for the same,” said Sasane.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) for this road has sanctioned ₹17Cr for the concretisation of this road.
An officer from UMC who did not wish to be named said, “We have asked the contractor to get the road repaired so that people can commute and walk safely. The tender process for the cement concretisation work will be done soon.”
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics