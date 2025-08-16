‘Under ex-VVCMC chief, bribe rate for builders was fixed at 150/ sqft’

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a money laundering probe into the construction of 41 illegal, now-demolished buildings in Vasai East, has found that former VVCMC commissioner and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anil Pawar had fixed the bribe charged from builders at ₹150 per square foot after he took charge in 2022. Former VVCMC commissioner and IAS officer Anil Pawar

“The charge or commission was levied for turning a blind eye and not taking any action against illegal construction on government and private land,” said an ED officer familiar with the probe, requesting anonymity.

Pawar, who allegedly formed a cartel that set in motion large-scale illegal construction in Vasai-Virar, was arrested on Wednesday, along with former deputy director in the VVCMC town planning department, YS Reddy, former corporator Sitaram Gupta and co-accused Arun Gupta. All four arrested accused were on Thursday remanded to the ED’s custody till August 20.

The ED has also found that Sitaram Gupta and Arun Gupta had played key roles in selling off the 60-acre plot on which the 41 illegal buildings stood.

“Sitaram Gupta and Arun Gupta illegally sold the plot to local builders using forged agreements and power of attorney documents,” said the ED officer quoted earlier. “Local builders in turn constructed the 41 buildings, between 2013 and 2021, in close connivance with certain civic officials.”

Thirty acres of the plot was privately owned while another 30 acres was reserved for a sewage treatment plant and dumping ground. The buildings on the plot were demolished in February this year pursuant to court orders, rendering nearly 2,500 families homeless.

The ED has so far seized cash worth ₹10.27 crore and jewellery and bullion worth ₹23.25 crore in connection with the case. It has also frozen bank deposits, shares, mutual funds, fixed deposits worth ₹13.86 crore.