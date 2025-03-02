Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

17-yr-old rider dies after crashing scooty into stationary trailer

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Mar 02, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Riding a scooty without a helmet proved fatal for an underaged rider and led to his friend, the pillion rider, suffering grievous head injuries.

NAVI MUMBAI: Riding a scooty without a helmet proved fatal for an underaged rider and led to his friend, the pillion rider, suffering grievous head injuries. The deceased rider, identified as Rashmit Yajeshwar Chaudhary, 17, and his friend, Sarvesh Janardhan Naik, 17, were travelling from Panvel towards Peerwadi beach in Uran, when their scooty rammed into a stationary trailer on the DRT Bridge at around 6:30pm on February 8.

Riding a scooty without a helmet proved fatal for an underaged rider and led to his friend, the pillion rider, suffering grievous head injuries. (Shutterstock)
Riding a scooty without a helmet proved fatal for an underaged rider and led to his friend, the pillion rider, suffering grievous head injuries. (Shutterstock)

However, an FIR was filed by Uran police only on February 28. “A case of accidental death report (ADR) was registered on February 8 and following the completion of the investigation that involved a lot of documentation, an FIR was registered on February 28. The trailer driver has been served with a notice,” the investigating officer explained.

As per the police report, the driver of the trailer had stopped his vehicle possibly due to a breakdown. However, he parked the trailer on the left side of the road without placing any warning sign. “Following the incident, the driver fled from the scene. The boys were admitted to local hospital where the rider was declared dead before admission while the pillion rider had to undergo major surgery, said senior inspector Jitendra Misal of Uran Police Station. “Neither did the boys have valid licenses nor were they wearing helmets,” he added.

A case has been registered against the driver of the trailer, identified as Ajay Kumar Kanhai Lal, under sections 106 (1), 28, 1125 (A) and (B) of the BNS.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On