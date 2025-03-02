17-yr-old rider dies after crashing scooty into stationary trailer

NAVI MUMBAI: Riding a scooty without a helmet proved fatal for an underaged rider and led to his friend, the pillion rider, suffering grievous head injuries. The deceased rider, identified as Rashmit Yajeshwar Chaudhary, 17, and his friend, Sarvesh Janardhan Naik, 17, were travelling from Panvel towards Peerwadi beach in Uran, when their scooty rammed into a stationary trailer on the DRT Bridge at around 6:30pm on February 8. Riding a scooty without a helmet proved fatal for an underaged rider and led to his friend, the pillion rider, suffering grievous head injuries. (Shutterstock)

However, an FIR was filed by Uran police only on February 28. “A case of accidental death report (ADR) was registered on February 8 and following the completion of the investigation that involved a lot of documentation, an FIR was registered on February 28. The trailer driver has been served with a notice,” the investigating officer explained.

As per the police report, the driver of the trailer had stopped his vehicle possibly due to a breakdown. However, he parked the trailer on the left side of the road without placing any warning sign. “Following the incident, the driver fled from the scene. The boys were admitted to local hospital where the rider was declared dead before admission while the pillion rider had to undergo major surgery, said senior inspector Jitendra Misal of Uran Police Station. “Neither did the boys have valid licenses nor were they wearing helmets,” he added.

A case has been registered against the driver of the trailer, identified as Ajay Kumar Kanhai Lal, under sections 106 (1), 28, 1125 (A) and (B) of the BNS.