Unemployed doctor kills mother over money, stages it as suicide

Kalyan: A 34-year-old ayurvedic doctor was arrested for allegedly strangulating a 64-year-old mother by rope over money disputes in Kalyan on Tuesday. The son then hanged the woman on a rope through the ceiling to pass off the murder as a suicide.

The Kolsewadi police said that the deceased has been identified as Saroja Pumani, 65, who was a housewife, while the accused son is Ravi Pumani, who has a doctor’s degree in Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery but was unemployed due to his alcohol addiction.

He lived with his mother in Hanuman Nagar in Kalyan. Saroja’s husband died earlier and one daughter Pushplata married and lived in the same locality with her husband.

Police said that incident came to light when the post-mortem reports indicated that the cause of death is strangulation. Following this, a murder case was registered against him along with sections for disposing of the evidence.

Police said that he used to demand money from his mother for drinking liquor, but she couldn’t give him money.

Police said that on the day of the murder, the accused started demanding money from his mother, she told him to get a job and stop drinking, which led to a heated argument between them. He fought with her and later strangled her by the rope which was kept in the room.

The police said he sat beside the body for an hour at midnight. Then he made a plan to evade the police net and called his sister Pushplata, telling her his mother hit him with a hammer on the head. Pushpalata did not go to the house as it was late at night. In the morning when she went to check on them the door was locked. She banged for 20 minutes after which she opened the door and acted to faint. Pushpalata found her mother hanging on the fan by rope.

Following this, she was shocked and informed her husband Senthil who reported to police about the same. Police rushed to the spot and found that Ravi was injured while the mother was hanging by a rope. They were taken to Rukhmani Hospital in Kalyan, Ravi got five stitches on his head while his mother was declared dead.

Ravi told the police that she hit him as she hit him with a hammer because he was addicted to liquor and demanded money from her. He then claimed to have fallen unconscious when his mother died by suicide.

Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, “The statement of Ravi was suspicious due to both living in the same house. After the post-mortem of the dead body, the reports revealed that she died due to strangulation. Following this, during the interrogation, he revealed that he killed his mother. We arrested him”.

He further added that whether Ravi deliberately attacked himself by evading arrest by the police or was attacked by his mother in self-defence is still to be investigated. He was produced in Kalyan court and remanded into police custody till September 12.