Unemployed doctor kills mother over money, stages it as suicide
Kalyan: A 34-year-old ayurvedic doctor was arrested for allegedly strangulating a 64-year-old mother by rope over money disputes in Kalyan on Tuesday
Kalyan: A 34-year-old ayurvedic doctor was arrested for allegedly strangulating a 64-year-old mother by rope over money disputes in Kalyan on Tuesday. The son then hanged the woman on a rope through the ceiling to pass off the murder as a suicide.
The Kolsewadi police said that the deceased has been identified as Saroja Pumani, 65, who was a housewife, while the accused son is Ravi Pumani, who has a doctor’s degree in Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery but was unemployed due to his alcohol addiction.
He lived with his mother in Hanuman Nagar in Kalyan. Saroja’s husband died earlier and one daughter Pushplata married and lived in the same locality with her husband.
Police said that incident came to light when the post-mortem reports indicated that the cause of death is strangulation. Following this, a murder case was registered against him along with sections for disposing of the evidence.
Police said that he used to demand money from his mother for drinking liquor, but she couldn’t give him money.
Police said that on the day of the murder, the accused started demanding money from his mother, she told him to get a job and stop drinking, which led to a heated argument between them. He fought with her and later strangled her by the rope which was kept in the room.
The police said he sat beside the body for an hour at midnight. Then he made a plan to evade the police net and called his sister Pushplata, telling her his mother hit him with a hammer on the head. Pushpalata did not go to the house as it was late at night. In the morning when she went to check on them the door was locked. She banged for 20 minutes after which she opened the door and acted to faint. Pushpalata found her mother hanging on the fan by rope.
Following this, she was shocked and informed her husband Senthil who reported to police about the same. Police rushed to the spot and found that Ravi was injured while the mother was hanging by a rope. They were taken to Rukhmani Hospital in Kalyan, Ravi got five stitches on his head while his mother was declared dead.
Ravi told the police that she hit him as she hit him with a hammer because he was addicted to liquor and demanded money from her. He then claimed to have fallen unconscious when his mother died by suicide.
Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, “The statement of Ravi was suspicious due to both living in the same house. After the post-mortem of the dead body, the reports revealed that she died due to strangulation. Following this, during the interrogation, he revealed that he killed his mother. We arrested him”.
He further added that whether Ravi deliberately attacked himself by evading arrest by the police or was attacked by his mother in self-defence is still to be investigated. He was produced in Kalyan court and remanded into police custody till September 12.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
