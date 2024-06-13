 Unidentified man crushed to death under BEST bus at Mahim depot | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
Unidentified man crushed to death under BEST bus at Mahim depot

ByManish K Pathak
Jun 13, 2024 07:50 AM IST

An unidentified 30-year-old individual was crushed to death under a BEST bus in Mahim on Tuesday. The victim was sleeping outside the Mahim bus depot when the bus, exiting the depot, crushed them

MUMBAI: An unidentified 30-year-old individual was crushed to death under a BEST bus in Mahim on Tuesday. The victim was sleeping outside the Mahim bus depot when the bus, exiting the depot, crushed them.

The FIR was filed by assistant sub-inspector Shashikant Balaram Thombre, 57, stationed at the Mahim police station. He mentioned being on night duty when informed by a police constable about an accident near Mahim bus depot, requiring police assistance. Thombre, along with several Maharashtra Security Force personnel, arrived at the scene and found an unidentified man, approximately 30 years old, lying injured near the right rear wheel of a bus. The injured individual was taken to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

“The bus driver, Yashwant Nangre, 56, who was nearby, was taken into custody,” stated Thombre. The incident, the police said, occurred around 11:30pm. A police officer mentioned that the bus driver was driving negligently and failed to see the person sleeping on the road.

Unidentified man crushed to death under BEST bus at Mahim depot
