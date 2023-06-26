Mumbai: Union labour and employment minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday said that the central government led by prime minister Narendra Modi stands by the independence of the judiciary, election commission and media.

Emergency will be remembered for 4,800 years: Bhupendra Yadav

Yadav said that not only the independence of these constitutional institutions, but the fundamental rights given by the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar were crushed during the Emergency imposed by the then Indira Gandhi government.

Participating in a BJP programme at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra on the anniversary of Emergency imposition in 1975, the Union minister said that the dark era will be remembered for the next 4,800 years. “The so-called liberals allege that the expression of speech was endangered by the Modi government. We must remind them that the freedom of expression was brutally crushed during the Emergency. Jan Sangh and its leaders stood against it to ensure the safety of constitutional rights,” he said.

Yadav said that the BJP has been commemorating the anniversary of the Emergency to safeguard constitutional values and oppose Congress’ attempts of snatching away the civil rights from the citizens.

He said that the Congress was behind the shameless ‘cash-for-vote’ scandal (in 2008) and they framed BJP MPs in it. “During the Manmohan Singh Government when Rahul Gandhi was an MP, they treated BJP MPs very badly. They misused the power after they were exposed in the entire attempt of cash for a vote. It was a conspiracy by the Congress. It was another insult to the Constitution and misuse of power,” Yadav added.

The Union minister said that the Centre has implemented all decisions by the judiciary and allowed the election commission to act independently. “A leader from Pakistan was telling me that India could prosper because of the non-political army, independent judiciary and neutral election body. We take action against our workers for the violation of the model code of conduct, we never violate the norms related to the election expenditure. The BJP has always respected the independence of the election body,” he said.

He said that the BJP was fighting for the protection of democracy against Congress’ dictatorship and parivarvaad. The minister also said that Congress crushed the constitutional values of social, economic, and fundamental rights of the people earmarked by Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant tweeted a letter written to the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by the then RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras. Highlighting the content of the letter, Sawant said that Deoras supported the Emergency and had expressed his desire to help implement a 20-point programme by the then government.