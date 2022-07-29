Unknown person booked for stealing equipment from mobile tower in Bhiwandi

An unknown person was booked on Friday for allegedly stealing pieces of equipment from a mobile tower in Bhiwandi on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The person stole the equipment merely to sell them as scrap.

The police said the incident took place at a mobile tower situated at Anjurphata in Kamatghar, Bhiwandi, when the unknown thief decamped with 24 battery banks, eight Idea base transceiver station cards (BTS), six Airtel BTS cards and two Band cards worth ₹6,000.

The complainant, Pradeep Jadhav, who is an employee of the tower company visited the spot for a routine check and found the equipment missing. He informed the seniors and approached the police station. Based on the complainant, the Narpoli police registered a case against the unknown thief.

Jayram Satpute, Police Sub Inspector of Narpoli police station, said, “We are going through the CCTV footage installed in the area. The accused will be nabbed soon.”