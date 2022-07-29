Unknown person booked for stealing equipment from mobile tower in Bhiwandi
An unknown person was booked on Friday for allegedly stealing pieces of equipment from a mobile tower in Bhiwandi on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The person stole the equipment merely to sell them as scrap.
The police said the incident took place at a mobile tower situated at Anjurphata in Kamatghar, Bhiwandi, when the unknown thief decamped with 24 battery banks, eight Idea base transceiver station cards (BTS), six Airtel BTS cards and two Band cards worth ₹6,000.
The complainant, Pradeep Jadhav, who is an employee of the tower company visited the spot for a routine check and found the equipment missing. He informed the seniors and approached the police station. Based on the complainant, the Narpoli police registered a case against the unknown thief.
Jayram Satpute, Police Sub Inspector of Narpoli police station, said, “We are going through the CCTV footage installed in the area. The accused will be nabbed soon.”
EC drive to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar from August 1
The Election Commission of India will launch a campaign to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards from August 1. According to Rule 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Aadhaar number by the voters will be given in form-6B notified by sub-rule 26B of the Electoral Registration Rules, 1980. Form-6B will be available online at nvsp.in.
Haryana cabinet shelves controversial amendment to convert SEZs into Cyber City
The Haryana cabinet on Friday shelved the controversial proposal to amend the policy pertaining to granting licences for the development of Cyber City and Cyber Parks, thus enabling the conversion of special economic zones (SEZs) to Cyber City. In light of this, the timing of the state's cabinet memorandum had evoked questions. There are 22 notified SEZs in Haryana, many of them in Gurugram, and only seven are operational.
FTII students protest inequalities in admission process for reserved quota
A group of students from the Students' Association, Film and Television Institute of India, held a silent protest outside the FTII holding placards against inequality in the admission process for students from the reservation quota. Questioned about the discrepancy, the administration sent a message to the students which read, “Many candidates did not pass their cut-off percentages namely 45% for and general for SC and ST and gen PwD, and 50% for general.”
Faecal sludge and sewage management: ‘Challenge in U.P. one of governance and administration’
The director-general, Centre for Science and Environment, Sunita Narain, said that Uttar Pradesh has been steadily laying the foundations for faecal sludge and septage management infrastructure in cities. Large investments are being made in building treatment plants, she said. The challenge of urban sanitation in UP as well as other states is not one of technology or infrastructure but one of governance and administration. The focus should be on streamlining operations, she said.
Crime against women on the rise: Allahabad HC
Observed Justice Singh in his July 25 order. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Ayana police station of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district by the rape survivor herself on July 9, 2021, alleging that on June 23, 2021, she was waiting for the conveyance on road when the appellant/accused, who lives in the same village, while passing by there in a truck offered her lift.
