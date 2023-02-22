UP tourism dept’s deputy director dies by suicide in Chembur

Mumbai The deputy director with the Uttar Pradesh tourism department died by suicide after jumping from his second-floor apartment in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, on Tuesday morning. The wife of the deceased has alleged that her husband had taken VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) two months ago due to work pressure.

The deceased, identified as Vimlesh Kumar Banarasidas Auditya, was staying in Tara Gagan Housing Society in Tilak Nagar along with his wife.

As per the police, he was posted in the Uttar Pradesh tourism department as deputy director in Lucknow while his office was in World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. He was working in Mumbai for several years and a year ago he was transferred to the Lucknow headquarters of the department.

“Around 8am on Tuesday when his wife was sleeping, he jumped from the duct area of their second-floor flat. One of his neighbours, who was returning home after dropping his daughter at school, heard a loud thud and immediately rushed to the spot and saw him lying in a pool of blood. The neighbour called the building watchman and brought the person out and informed his wife at home,” said senior inspector Sunil Kale, Tilak Nagar police station.

The police were informed about the incident and Auditya was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said the deceased has not left any note behind and during the investigation they have not found any foul play as of now.