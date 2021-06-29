Vaccination scam: Police receive one more complaint of a suspected fake camp

The Samta Nagar police have received a complaint about one more suspected fake vaccination camp allegedly organised by Mahendra Singh and others.

Police have now written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking them whether the vaccination camp at Intercontinental Diamond LLP in the Ashok Nagar area of Kandivli (East), was held with the permission of the civic body or not.

Anandrao Hanke, senior police inspector said that on Monday they received a letter from Intercontinental Diamond LLP claiming that 580 of their employees were vaccinated by Mahendra Singh and others at a camp organised by the group on April 23 and April 24. The firm approached the police after the employees did not receive the vaccination certificates.

“We are awaiting the reply from BMC before registering the first information report (FI)R against the accused,” said Hanke. Hanke said that the complaint was being verified.

The police are recording statements of the firm’s officers to find out who had approached them and collecting all the evidence against the accused.

On Tuesday, one of the accused in a fake vaccination scam, Dr Manish Tripathi, was arrested by Kandivli police after the Dindoshi sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The vaccination scam came to light after Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivli approached the police complaining they were duped by Mahendra Singh and four others who administered fake vaccines to their society members on May 30. The society members claimed they received the vaccination certificates, but they had names of different hospitals and different dates, but when the residents checked the Co-WIN portal, their status was shown as “yet to receive the first dose.” Six more cases have been filed at Versova, Borivli, Bangur Nagar and Khar police stations against the same group. So far, police have arrested eight accused and are on the lookout for two more.