Vartak Nagar police arrest two chain snatchers, detect 10 cases

Thane: Vartak Nagar police have arrested two thieves in chain snatching cases and detected at least 10 cases registered against them at police stations like Vartak Nagar, Chitalsar, Kapurbawadi in Thane city and Khadakpada police station in Kalyan. HT Image

The police seized a stolen motorcycle, and gold jewellery weighing 30 grams from the arrested duo. During their interrogation, they confessed to committing ten chain snatching theft in various police stations.

Vartak Nagar police began a search for the accused after two separate chain sntaching cases with similar modus operandi were registered at the polcie station. A woman and a man, both morning walkers, had complained that two unknown men came on a bike and snatched their gold ornaments before wrooming away on their motorcycle.

Senior police inspector, S Nikam said, “While investigating the two cases of gold chain thefts, we scanned 250 to 300 CCTV footage clips and identified the two accused. As the thieves fled towards Ambivali, the police set up a plan and arrested the thieves Syed Misam Abbas alias Harry Syed Hussaini (21) and Mustafa Salu Irani (22). both residents of an Irani settlement in Ambivli.”

Both the accused confessed to have committed the thefts in offences lodged at Vartaknagar, Chitalsar, Kapurbawadi, Khadakpada, Vitthalwadi, Kapurbawadi and Mulund police station.