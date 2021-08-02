Surge in Covid-19 vaccination among 18-45 age group at Thane’s private centres

Thane city has witnessed a spike in inoculation in the 18-45 age group at private vaccination centres. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has vaccinated 770,000 beneficiaries, of which 250,000 are in the 18 to 45 age group. Of these are 250,000, around 120,000 have been inoculated at government vaccination centres, while around 130,000 received the shots at private vaccination centres as on July 31.

“There was a shortage of vaccination for almost two weeks at government vaccination centres, resulting in us prioritising the vaccination process to those requiring the second dose. Moreover, within TMC’s jurisdiction, there have been many societies and corporate offices which have provided vaccinations set up by private vaccine centres,” said a senior medical officer from TMC.

At TMC vaccination centres, around 100,000 have taken the first dose in the 18-45 age group and 14,333 have taken the second dose. At private vaccination centres, 120,000 have taken the first dose, while 5,605 have taken the second jab within Thane city in the 18-45 age group. Overall, TMC has witnessed almost 500,000 vaccinations within TMC centres and 250,000 within private vaccination centres till now in all age groups.